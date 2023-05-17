WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Country roads have been bringing many home buyers to the Mountain State.

A new study by Studio City Realtors revealed that West Virginia is one of the cheapest states in the nation to purchase a house.

They analyzed data from Zillow.

From San Franciso to New York, buyers across the U.S. have been calling realtors in West Virginia with interest in living in the state.

More people want to move to more suburban areas, just a drivable distance from the big cities.

“Personally, I have had a number of clients who’ve moved here from various bigger cities. They’re working from home, they Googled during COVID, and our proximity to Pittsburgh in the big cities is very accessible to them. We have a lot to offer in a smaller scale. Our valley is a great place to raise a family and it’s safe. And that has been a big asset to us.” Alicia A. Peklinsky | Realtor, Officer Manager at Paull Associates Insurance/Real Estate

As interest rates rise, so does the cost people are paying to rent.

Broker Lee Paull IV says that most people are buying houses because they pay the same or even a little less on a mortgage than they would renting.

“You know, with the market the way it is, with interest rates rising, the home prices are coming down, but it’s making it more affordable. Also, for the millennials and younger generation to come in and buy homes instead of renting in larger metropolitan cities. I think for the most part, it’s very attractive for them to come and buy a house and pay the same amount they would be paying if they rented.” Lee C. Paull IV | President, Paull Associates Insurance/Real Estate

Realtors say the cost of living combined with the geographical location makes the Mountain State the perfect place to call home.

“Well, our taxes are low, our cost of living is low. And there are other areas of the country similar to, I think where we’re located, which is only 30 and 40 minutes from parts of Pittsburgh and two hours from Columbus, make it an attractive place to live. You know, you get on a plane, you’re an hour from New York City. I think where we’re located geographically is a huge advantage.” Lee C. Paull IV | President, Paull Associates Insurance/Real Estate

“It gives you a good balance. You can live comfortably, own a home and not have to pay high rents and enjoy life.” Alicia A. Peklinsky | Realtor, Officer Manager at Paull Associates Insurance/Real Estate

If you’re interested in buying a home in West Virginia, Paull Associates does suggest to first research the area you’d like to live. Then, contact a local realtor who will know that market best.

The study ranked West Virgnia as the eighth cheapest state to live, with Ohio coming in second.