New year rings in new laws in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WTRF) – Just yesterday… West Virginians rang in the New Year, and the work of lawmakers is just about to be felt in the Mountain State through two state laws.

One law is related to Medical Marijuana, and the other one’s about the future of our kids.

Although the Medical Cannabis Act has been in effect, medical marijuana is anticipated to become available this year.

Meanwhile, Students’ Right-to-Know Act is in it’s first days of being in effect. It’s all about giving students and parents what they need to know when it comes to planning for their future.

Even State Senator Ryan Weld believes this will help the students and parents with decision-making.

“To get as much information as early as possible to both students and parents when their seniors in high school and start to plan for their future, I think it’s great. I wish we had that years ago. I just think that will help them make better informed decisions.” State Senator Ryan Weld, (R) West Virginia

The law is now requiring the state education board to provide the information, such as the cost of school, what job prospects look like, salary, and things like that.

State Senator Weld says it’ll also offer information about going into the military.