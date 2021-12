MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 31: People seen having their photo taken in front of a neon Happy New Year sign as people wearing masks walk past during New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Celebrations look different this year as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24, 2021) and New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021) as full-day state holidays for public employees.

The Governor also declared Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.

Click here to view Proclamation for Christmas Eve.



Click here to view Proclamation for New Year’s Eve.

Previously, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were officially listed as half-day holidays.