New York/Connecticut place W.Va and Ohio on travel advisory

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- In response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission, the states of New York and Connecticut have placed West Virginia and Ohio on their travel advisory.

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, said in his briefing yesterday, “Are you kidding me? New York and Connecticut, the absolute places where this was the worst of the worst.”

Gov. Justice continued, ” They’re looking at West Virginia as maybe West Virginia is somebody, a place they need to be concerned about. It’s not good. And so we got to turn the tide West Virginia.”

Both states, New York and Connecticut are requesting residents to fill out a travel form if they have traveled to West Virginia or Ohio.

New York’s restricted states was last updated as September 9 and Connecticut on September 8.