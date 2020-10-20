New York man admits to taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Max Paul Levine, of Bronx, New York, has admitted to the interstate transport of a minor for sex, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Levine, also known as “James Connely” and “Noxx Nocten,” age 35, pled guilty today to one count of “Transportation of a Minor Across State Lines for Sexual Purposes.” Levine admitted to transporting a 15-year-old West Virginia girl from her Harrison County home to his residence in Bronx, New York to engage in sexual activity in June 2019.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.