Newspaper sues West Virginia University over closed meetings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia newspaper has sued a university saying its leaders violated the state’s open meetings law.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports it filed suit Monday against West Virginia University.

The lawsuit claims the school’s Board of Governors met five times in private to discuss COVID-19, social justice and other topics.

The state’s open meetings law allows the boards of publicly funded universities to meet privately, but only for specific topics such as litigation or personnel matters.

The newspaper is asking the court to order the board to discuss campus issues in public sessions.

The university did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.