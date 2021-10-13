No action taken on West Liberty president’s alleged plagiarized speeches

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- A top story we’re following surrounding West Liberty University President Dr. W. Franklin’s plagiarism allegations… WLU Board of Governors went into an executive session tonight, but walked out with no new information.

Here’s what we do know… Board of Governors Chairman Rich Lucas says they were “aware of the allegations and believe this was an oversight by Dr. Evans. Dr. Evans has apologized to the faculty. He also vowed that in the future, he will be more diligent in giving proper attribution when drafting his speeches.”

The President himself has since released his own apology statement as well.

In the meantime, the board is taking the matter discussed during tonight’s executive session up to human resources before they move forward.

