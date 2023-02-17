MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A train has derailed in the Ragland area of Mingo County.

According to crews on the scene, several Norfolk Southern train cars were knocked off the tracks due to a mudslide in the area.

The train was parked in the area overnight because of another slide further down the tracks.

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to see what the train was hauling.

Intense rain overnight also knocked several homes off their foundations and down a hill.

At one point, a family was trapped inside their home. The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department brought in an excavator to bring them to safety. There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.