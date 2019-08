CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Northern Panhandle is being well represented in new statistics for the state.

According to the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association, Marshall County leads the Mountain State as the largest producer of oil.

Ohio, Brook, and Tyler Counties sit right below Marshall County in those statistics.

The same story can be told in natural gas production.

Doddridge leads the state in that category but is followed by Tyler, Ritchie, Wetzel and Marshall Counties.