Northern West Virginia could get a mix of rain/ice/snow later this week

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – This past January has been relentless with winter weather in the Ohio Valley. As they would say, “the next ones a’comin”.

There are still plenty of details that need ironed out but the weather event will likely extend almost three days until it is all said and done. Mother nature will likely keep a combo of all precipitation types in our forecast area as well.

Here is what we know at this point in time:

The wave of energy that will make its way into our region is up into the Pacific Northwest at this point in time. This will collide with an upper level disturbance and form a center of low pressure.

The event itself (as of this moment) is not expected to be high impact for us in the Middle Ohio Valley. However, areas to our north and west could be blanked with plowable snow.

Across the Central Midwest and Middle Mississippi River Valley, there is already a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the region to prepare. That is in effect until Friday Morning.

As the wave of energy and surface cold front moves in locally, we start off the event Wednesday afternoon and evening with steady rain.

There will be pockets of steady, heavy rain for the region that could play a role in flooding. One of the concerns with this system is the amount of rain that the area receives, along with melting snowpack to cause areas of the O.V. to flood.

Temperatures will remain above freezing until we head into the afternoon hours of Thursday. From there, we could see a changeover to sleet or freezing rain that could cause travel issues into Friday morning.

The tricky part of this system now turns to snowfall.

The question now becomes how much moisture is left once we get a vertical column of air cold enough for snow? That will dictate how much snow we see locally.

Pockets of wintry mix and or snow are likely late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday. It is still too far out to determine snowfall totals at this point in time.

Another factor that we have to consider is the placement of the low. The position and track of the low is still undetermined for right now. As the models start to see trends and the data starts to materialize, we will then have a better understanding as to how this system will develop.

For now, there is no reason to panic for snowmageddon or the ice storm of the ages.

There are still plenty of variables that need to align first before we start to see any from of warnings or watches.

For now, you can stay with the StormTracker7 Weather Team and 7News as we continue to track and monitor this system.