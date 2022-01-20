Northern West Virginia to experience negative like temperatures Friday

After the cold front that passed through yesterday, much colder air has made its way to the Ohio Valley.

Temperatures for the start to your Thursday are going to dip down to the teens while Friday and Saturday morning will be much colder.

Feels like temperatures are dropping into the negatives Friday/Saturday mornings so school delays are a large possibility. Check out any delays here.

As we progress through the rest of the week, we will see temperatures staying below average. We won’t remain as cold as the next couple of days, but we will stay below average.