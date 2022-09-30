CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Gov. Jim Justice has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in West Virginia.

With this announcement, West Virginia joins the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) in promoting Cybersecurity Awareness Month.



Cybersecurity Awareness Month promotes public awareness aimed at increasing the understanding of cyber threats and empowering West Virginians to be safer and more secure online. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is committed to being a leader for cyber security awareness and increasing resiliency in the event of a cyber incident.



“The internet touches both our personal and professional lives more now than ever before,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. When everyone takes steps to be safer online, it makes the internet more secure for West Virginia and the nation.”



Throughout October, WVEMD and its partners will highlight key action steps that

everyone should take:



• Enable multi-factor authentication

• Use strong passwords

• Recognize and report phishing

• Update your software



Follow them on social media @WVEMD.