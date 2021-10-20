Office of Medical Cannabis begins public sign up events patient ID cards

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For months, West Virginians have been registering with the Office of Medical Cannabis, getting their patient ID card for when the first dispensaries open.

The DHHR knows that some people don’t have access to the online sign-ups. So, they’re holding in-person events across the state for people to walk in, and get what they need.

The Office of Medical Cannabis said since the Spring about 4,000 people signed up for patient ID cards online.

We are hoping to help people who do not have internet access, or are not necessarily technology able to submit the application since it is only online. Crystal Lowe, Assistant Director, Office of Medical Cannabis

Residents with the qualifying serious medical conditions show up with a drivers license, proof they reside in the Mountain State, and a $50 dollar application fee and representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health Office of Medical Cannabis help them fill out the paperwork they need.

It has been very beneficial. Patients are very appreciative that we are coming out across the state to help them. Crystal Lowe, Assistant Director, Office of Medical Cannabis

Wednesday’s sign up event in Wheeling is just the start of several more events being held in other areas over the coming weeks.

The Office of Medical Cannabis explained those applying will need to see a registered physician before they can be approved for the ID card. These physicians have special training to be able to approve people for medical cannabis.

However, if someone hasn’t seen a physician yet, they’ll be seen on the day of the registration event.

They can bring their medical records or a letter from their current physician and there is a physician available for telemedicine visits. Crystal Lowe, Assistant Director, Office of Medical Cannabis

Several serious medical conditions are listed under the state’s Medical Cannabis Act that allow for its use; including cancer, MS, epilepsy, PTSD, and terminal illness.

See the full list here.

Dispensaries aren’t open yet in the Mountain State, but Lowe expects the first to open in the state sometime in mid to late November.

They will be limited initially as product becomes available. They will slowly roll out in November, then in December and on in to 2022. Crystal Lowe, Assistant Director, Office of Medical Cannabis

Other locations and times for sign up events are as follows:

October 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building in Parkersburg

November 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. at the Berkeley County DHHR Office in Martinsburg

November 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bank of Romney Community Center in Romney

November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Randolph County DHHR Office in Elkins

West Virginians with questions about getting their ID cards or wanting to know more about in-person sign ups can visit medcanwv.org or call the Office of Medical Cannabis at 304-356-5090.