PRINCETON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 2, at approximately 6:10 a.m. members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team were assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton, West Virginia.

While executing the search warrant, members were met with gunfire which struck the special response vehicle and penetrated an outer jacket of one of the team members.

Officers returned fire, striking the alleged gunman in the leg.

The alleged gunman, identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was transported for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper whose outer jacket was struck by gunfire was not injured during the incident.

Criminal charges are pending. This investigation remains active and ongoing.