RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. — According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police, on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:47 am, initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County.

The suspect then stole a truck reported as being blue color and fled in an unknown direction. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.

The armed suspect exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement. During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death. This investigation remains active and ongoing.