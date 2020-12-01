Officials: WVa man shot wife after accusing her of cheating

LENORE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been accused of shooting his wife in the back of her head during an argument.

A criminal complaint filed in Mingo County says Jason Gillman shot his wife Monday after accusing her of cheating on him.

The couple’s 4-year-old son was sleeping in the house at the time.

The complaint says Gillman’s wife went to a neighbor’s house after the shooting, and asked them to call 911.

Gillman was then taken into custody by deputies outside of the home.

He has been charged with malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony and other charges.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment.