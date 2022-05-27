WHEELING W.Va. — (WTRF) Ready, set, go!

Starting Saturday morning bright and early the 44th annual Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend will get underway.

At 7:30 AM, the half marathon walk and 5K walk will take place and then runners take their marks before the start of the half marathon classic run which begins at 7:50 AM with the 5K run at 8 AM.

Also, the Ogden Fun Run starts at 9:30 AM and the Tiny Tot Trot begins at 10:30 AM.

WTRF is the media sponsor for the entire event and our very own Scott Nolte will be the official starter while Chief Meterologist Zach Petey will be the official meteorologist and will present awards to Saturday’s winners.

It’s not just coming down for the race. We’re trying to make it a full, fun weekend that actually people can come down and enjoy themselves and have some fun and have some food, fellowship and whatever it might be. Joe Lovell, Ogden Half Marathon Race Director

And are you looking for something to do this Sunday?

We;ll,you can check out The Tough as Nails Urban Challenge which begins at noon.

Participants will trek throughout downtown Wheeling during this event.

They will travel six miles, challenge themselves in 20 obstacles, scale various rock climbs, take plenty of steps, complete a cliff run and to top things all off, they’ll finish strong with the Nail City Carry.

The Tough as Nails portion of the weekend was added in 2019.