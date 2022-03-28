Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to congratulate some worthy students at this evening’s meeting of the Ohio County Board of Education.



The Board began by recognizing the Wheeling Park High School Speech and Debate Team, who are fresh off their 42nd state championship win.



They also honored Wheeling Park’s robotics team, the Iron Patriots, who won the high school state championship at Fairmont State University recently. Also announced was a 17-thousand dollar grant for the robotics team so they can continue their great work.