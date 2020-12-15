Ohio County Emergency Alert system again alerts multiple overdoses occurring in Wheeling

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- For the second time in two weeks, the Ohio County Emergency Alert System sent out an alert Tuesday claiming that multiple overdoses have occurred in Wheeling.

The alert said “at risk individuals: be able to access your Narcan or Naloxone.”

You can report overdoses to 911.

The WV Helpline is 1844-HELP4WV

