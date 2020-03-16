Ohio County enacts measures to fight against COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In Ohio County, the rules are changing day to day, as officials continue to enact measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



They are not taking comfort in the fact that there are no confirmed cases yet in West Virginia.



They are working to minimize the spread of what they feel certain will eventually arrive.



Wheeling Fire Department always follows Body Fluid Isolation protocols.



Now they’re going even further.



“If we have a patient who is coughing or who has flu-like symptoms, we’re putting the mask on that patient,” said Fire Chief Larry Helms. “So that’s the best protection we can do. And yes, we do have the N-95 masks–and gowns–to protect our personnel too.”



Ohio County Health Department officials have repeatedly called the property owners of the shuttered OVMC, trying to secure one of the buildings for quarantine or treatment.



They say they have not gotten any response.



So they will pursue other buildings in the area.



Because cleaning and disinfecting is so vital, the City of Wheeling will not shut off anyone’s water if they fail to pay their water bill at this time.



And meetings–like City Council– may not be held in person.



“We will be looking very closely at doing things like we have to do at the city level remotely or on live TV or through teleconferencing,” said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott.



And officials have advice for everyone–whether at work or at home.



“Clean, clean, clean,” said Fire Chief Helms. “That’s it. When you’re tired of cleaning, clean some more!”