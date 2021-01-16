Ohio County is now “orange” on the WV DHHR map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its daily county alert system map for January 16.

Today’s map shows Ohio County moving into the orange alert level for coronavirus.

The other five counties in the Northern Panhandle remain under a red advisory.

Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler are under this red advisory.

As of January 16, there have been 1761 coronavirus deaths in the Mountain State and 108,124 total cases. There were 28 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for daily updates.