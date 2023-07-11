OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ongoing saga into the case of former WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has taken another turn, this time a legal change.

In a letter dated Tuesday, July 11, Wheeling attorney Robert Fitzsimmons writes to Stephanie Taylor, General Counsel for West Virginia University to inform her that the Fitzsimmons Law Firm is no longer representing Huggins regarding to WVU.

Fitzsimmons writes, “Please be advised that myself and my law firm no longer represent Bob Huggins in connection with any matter related to West Virginia University.”

On Monday, Huggins released a statement through his attorney David Campbell, claiming that he did not write or review the resignation that West Virginia University released in the aftermath of his arrest in Pittsburgh on June 15.

Huggins also entered rehab Monday and said he planned to return to his coaching job.

He checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia, accusing the university of releasing a “false statement” about him stepping down.

