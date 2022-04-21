OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department made the largest drug seizure in the department’s history on Thursday.

Sheriff Tom Howard said around 10:00 a.m. Major Rod Vaught and Corporal Nate Dober made a routine traffic stop on two-mile hill.

The Sheriff said inside the white cargo van was 428 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1.3 million.

It’s the largest seizure in department history.

This is probably the largest seizure we’ve, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has had, single seizure. As a traffic stop was made and this is what happened, that’s why we try to work that as best we can. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Sheriff Howard also said a male suspect was arrested and will be arraigned soon.

The case is still under investigation and more details about the suspect and charges will be available after the arraignment.

Stay with 7News for updates.