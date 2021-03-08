Ohio man admits to selling cocaine

WHEELING, W.Va. – Anthony L. Turner, of Toledo, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Turner, 43, pled guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base.” Turner admitted to selling cocaine base, also known a “crack cocaine,” in September 2020 in Ohio County.

Turner is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.