Ohio man arrested for 5 felonies after local police chase

Marshall County (WTRF)- A traffic stop in Moundsville lead to a high-speed chase last night that ended up in Ohio.

Marshall County Sheriff’s stopped a vehicle after a deputy noticed a plate with no registration.

Other officer came to the scene to talk to man in the vehicle and asked the driver to turn off the ignition.

Officers tried to reach in and turn off the vehicle but the driver took off knocking down some of the officers causing minor injuries.

The driver headed onto route 2 and crossed over to Ohio on the Moundsville Bridge.

The Ohio State Patrol assisted in the chase and did a pit maneuver that lead to the vehicle crashing causing the driver to sustain injuries.

The driver, Matthew G. Snyder, of Minerva Ohio was taken to Wheeling Hospital by ambulance.

Marshall County Sheriff’s have charged Snyder with five separate felonies: 3 unlawful assault on an officer, grand larceny, and fleeing.

Ohio County picked up Snyder and took him into custody based off the warrants and was taken to the North Regional Jail