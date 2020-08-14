Ohio murder suspect captured in New Martinsville

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- New Martinsville Police have arrested a male on unrelated charges, who was charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated murder in Akron, Ohio.

Dylan Brown was arrested by New Martinsville police after a traffic stop was made when Chief Cecil noticed the plate on the vehicle did not look normal.

NMPD conducted a search of the vehicle which produced around $500.00 in cash in a lock box with around 7 grams of meth and scales.

Police also found a loaded pistol in-between drivers seat and console.

Brown was taken in front of Magistrate with possession with intent to deliver charges and later transported to North Regional Jail.

Akron police were looking for Brown after the murder of two people were found in a burning home.

The bodies of Justin Lee Walker, 34, of Akron, and Melinda Kay Pointer, 47, of Akron, were discovered by Akron firefighters in a home in the 1000 block of Brown Street in Akron.