Super Six called off, winners declared following Saturday’s WVDE map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Saturday evening that due to the WVDE map released, the WV Super Six High School Football Championships has been cancelled.

Because the games will not be played, winners of the championship were declared after default forfeits of certain teams. The state champs are: A – St. Marys, AA – Fairmont Senior, AAA – South Charleston.

An emergency board meeting was held Saturday night where WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said the decision to call off the championship was for a sake of consistency.

“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility,” Dolan said. “We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”

West Virginia’s new school COVID-19 map is out and shows improvements from last week in several counties.

Marshall and Brooke Counties dropped out of the red range and into orange, meaning school will still need to be remote for the next week.

However, Governor Jim Justice already mandated virtual-only learning through Wednesday. Ohio is also in orange and remained at that level from last week.

Hancock lowered its level from orange to gold, meaning schools could now resume in-person learning if officials choose to do so.

Per the colors of this map tonight, the Super Six might be a no go.

The teams set to play are in counties that remain in alert level colors higher than yellow.

WVSSAC said on its Twitter after the map release, “Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC, will release a statement regarding the Super Six Championship later this evening.”

But one thing is known, Oak Glen’s season is over after the team they were supposed to verse from Harrison County moved from gold up to orange on this week’s map.

So even while Hancock County (where Oak Glen High School resides) moved down an alert level, because Oak Glen’s rivals are not allowed to compete, Oak Glen’s season is also cut short.

Stay with 7NEWS on WVSSAC’s pending announcement.