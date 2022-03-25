OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The Ohio Valley Oil and Gas Association wants you to know that it’s a valuable opportunity for people looking for jobs, as well as for businesses looking for people.

The association says they’re excited to be partnering with WTRF for this event because it’s all about energy.

“We know that there’s a lot of companies that are looking for employees and this is a perfect opportunity,” said Lisa Kindler, executive director of The Ohio Valley Oil & Gas Association. “It’s free, it’s open to the public. So we know there’s a lot of businesses that are going to be on hand that are going to be interviewing right on the spot, and we’re being told that they’re not just offering jobs. They’re offering long term careers.”

She says there are job openings in every aspect of the energy industry, from trucking to manufacturing to operations.

There are 18 to 20 vendors signed up already.

The WTRF Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair is from Tuesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highlands Events Center.