Ohio Valley University has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in Wheeling.

“For some time, the university has been in a financial struggle. The administration has been searching for viable strategies to move forward,” the release said according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

Most of Ohio Valley’s students have transferred to other institutions but sixteen OVU seniors will remain and graduate in the spring because of a Teach-Out Plan which was implemented by the university approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Higher Learning Commission.

“The responsibilities in this regard have been transferred to the Ohio Valley University Wind Up Trust,” the release said.

The paper stated that a bankruptcy clerk will be issuing notices to all creditors and parties of interest in the coming days and secured creditors have rights with respect to the collateral that secures their claims.