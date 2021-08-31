Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cold snowy winter for West Virginia

Traffic moving on I-66 West during a snow storm on March 5, 2015 in Manassas, Virginia. A major winter storm slammed parts of the United States, as thousands of flights were canceled and government offices shut down in anticipation of more than half a foot of snow in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/ KAREN BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTRF)- The Old Farm’s Almanac released its forecast for the 2021-2022 winter season and it’s going to be a cold and snowy winter for West Virginia.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said publication editor Janice Stillman in a statement.

Some areas in South East West Virginia could see a cold, dry winter according to The Old Farm’s Almanac.

The Ohio Valley can also expect less precipitation but more snowfall than usual this season, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

