WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ollie The Do Good Dog is raising funds and awareness for shelter dogs.

Tuesday, the four-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel arrived at Wheeling’s Heritage Port on his favorite mode of transport–a jet ski.



It’s all part of Ollie The Do Good Dog’s River Adventure.



Every day this week, Ollie and his dad pull up at various docks along the river for meet-and-greets, snacks and restroom breaks.



They started out Tuesday’s trek from Toronto, Ohio, and arrived in Wheeling at about 12:20 p.m.

“He wants to be on the jet ski all the time. And whenever we get out his little shark vest, he knows it’s time to go skiing and he just goes crazy and he will drag us until we get to the ski. He loves the water. What he really loves are the birds. When he sees birds and ducks, he just goes crazy. He literally tries to climb out over the front of the ski but I’ve got him tied to me very securely.” Cammy Hummel

Ollie’s mom–Ollie The Do Good Dog / Ollie Nation

“Our mission is to first of all raise $5 million dollars through Ollie the Do Good Dog for no kill shelters and rescues all over the United States. Second is to raise awareness for ten thousand adoptions from rescues and shelters. You can donate to any shelter, but we’d love to hear about it and share the pictures of your pup.” Cammy Hummel

They hope to be in Parkersburg by Tuesday night.

They started this trip two nights ago from the Pittsburgh Pirates game and they plan to wrap it up by arriving at the Cincinnati Reds game Friday evening.

Ollie and his family live in Florida. His mom, Cammy Hummel, is originally from the Ohio Valley.

You can learn more about Ollie on his website.

There are links directly to shelters’ Donate pages. He’s also on Facebook and

Instagram.