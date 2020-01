Marshall County W.VA. (WTRF)- High speeds were a factor in a single-vehicle crash on route 250 in Marshall County.

According to Chief Deputy Bill Helms, the vehicle rolled over 250 and Fork ridge intersection.

The driver was transported to a local hospital while two passengers were uninjured.

No names or ages were given at this time.

Helms did state that the driver may be cited for most likely failure to maintain control