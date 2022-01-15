Organization to launch syringe clean up in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a new initiative to find and properly dispose of discarded syringes around Charleston will launch later this month.

Solutions Oriented Addiction Response said in a statement that the pilot project called Unstuck Chuck aims to have drug users and other volunteers dedicate at least one day each month to finding and disposing of syringes.

It also aims to offer education on proper disposal methods and provide appropriate means for disposal.

Officials plan to begin the first official clean up on Jan. 29 at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia. The organization said it’s goal is to “foster a safe and healthy community” while connecting with residents.