Paden City student wins $100,000 education prize in Do it for Babydog sweepstakes

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. —
Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.
Emma Brumfield of Paden City has won the final grand prize of a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.
Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.
This week’s school grand prize of a $100,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
Today marks the fourth and final week of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.
Additional information is included below the list of winners:
|DO IT FOR BABYDOG PRIZE WINNERS – DEC. 15, 2021
$100,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
$100,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Emma Brumfield, Paden City
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Makayla Thompson, Wallace
Jeffrey Price, Fairmont
Aidan Cummings, St Albans
Braelynn Woods, Ripley
Ella Whitehair, Buckhannon
Joey Romeo, Morgantown
Kamden Hulley, Flemington
Mason Boyette, Moundsville
Hayden Gillespie, Liberty
Katarah Linger, Buckhannon
Landen Bartlett, Harrisville
Lilly Wiley, Morgantown
Blake Honeycutt, Morgantown
Samuel Flower, Fairmont
Harrison Scott, Frankford
Ryan Graves, Keyser
Elijah Casto, Parkersburg
Riley Matheny, Hacker Valley
Alexis Mccormick, Morgantown
Lauren Lambert, Princeton
Adam Thomas, Huntington
Brayden Biller, Elkins
Ava Weghorst, Morgantown
Ian Smith, Keyser
Stephen Padgett, Vienna
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Brayden Filburn, Morgantown
Jeremiah Mauritz, Oak Hill
Bryce Hines, Old Fields
Aleshia Schoolcraft-Falls, Elkview
Isabella Baker, Jacksonburg
Matthew Cheuvront, Lumberport
Evan Brown, Cross Lanes
Elijah Stewart, Martinsburg
Chloe Brammer, Wheeling
Avery Mccoy, Ronceverte
Nora Tomasek, Saint Albans
Benjamin Slater, Bluefield
Braidon Dotson, Eskdale
Marlee Hager, Hurricane
Landon Staats, Spencer
Makayla Gaston, Weirton
Lucas Foulk, Benwood
Gavin Ramey, Branchland
Jayson Akers, Welch
Patrick Yoakum, Ellamore
Benjamin Mullins, South Charleston
Luke Matschat, Martinsburg
Ryan Dietz, Morgantown
Corbin Belt, Elkins
Magnus Hubbart, Morgantown
Nolan Banks, Cross Lanes
Kaden Fields, Hurricane
Leila Holland, Hurricane
Bayleigh Garnes, Huntington
Evan Alston, South Charleston
Bryce Johnson, Clarksburg
Elijah Statler, Charleston
Ella Dixon, Beech Bottom
Elizabeth Terral, Danville
Gary Cobb, Racine
Landan Hilton, Nettie
Orion Hardy, Hinton
Noah Mayle, Fairmont
Cooper Blake, Fairmont
Isaac Hyett, Washington
Henry Seiler, Morgantown
Jonathan Alderman, Winfield
Jackson Pate, Morgantown
Emily Kathryn Dickerson, Hico
Aleister Pennington, Weston
Caylee Long, Marmet
Rachel Randolph, Bridgeport
Carolyn Stoner, Huntington
Wyatt Zornes, South Charleston
Aaron Griffith, Ronceverte
Miles Penix, Morgantown
Jenna Aliff, Princeton
Abigail Johns, South Charleston
Isaac Lane, Ravenswood
Alexander Jennings, Wallback
Jordan Martin, Red House
Marissa Delbrook, Fairmont
Cooper Goodboy, Morgantown
Evan Dietz, Morgantown
Gavin Gillenwater, So Charleston
Andrew Harpold, Saint Albans
Samantha Roy, Terra Alta
John Murphy, Richwood
Samuel Highberger, Ravenswood
Alex Adams, Franklin
Brooklynn Chapman, Ona
James Jarrell, Mount Hope
Kylee Ross, Elizabeth
Joel Mitchell, Charleston
Isaac Harlan, Belington
Marguerite Kennedy, Clarksburg
Ayden Glover, Fairmont
Cole Conrad, Orlando
Chloe Lightfritz, Williamstown
Jacob Robinson, Wheeling
Jack Cantrell, Charleston
Veronica Morgan, Ona
Emma Mcclung, Yawkey
Morgan Stover, Fairmont
Shawn Haddox, Hurricane
Emma Stevens, Morgantown
Samuel Adams, Barboursville
Eric Fankhauser, Mt Clare
Chase Adkins, Ona
Joseph Haynes, Hurricane
Bella Kesterson, Franklin
Colton Phillips, Wheeling
Brady Hall-Montgomery, Davin
Emma Cooper, Thomas
William Angus, Grafton
Bowen Taylor, Belleville
Francesca Cain, Morgantown
Brooke Cross, Wellsburg
Brooks King, Bridgeport
Reece Merceruio, Martinsburg
Gracie Holdren, Princeton
Ruby Dehaven, Lewisburg
Jenha Trevathan, Shepherdstown
Holly Wilson, Parkersburg
Jaxon Chapman, Milton
The spelling of names and locations is based on each winner’s registration form and may contain errors. Any corrections will be posted to the online version of this press release on the Governor’s website. Any winner who has a question or concern regarding their prize should call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.