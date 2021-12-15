Paden City student wins $100,000 education prize in Do it for Babydog sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —



Gov. Jim Justice today announced the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.



Emma Brumfield of Paden City has won the final grand prize of a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.



An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund. All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.



Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.



This week’s school grand prize of a $100,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.



Today marks the fourth and final week of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.



Additional information is included below the list of winners: