WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia announced Monday that it is rescheduling a hearing on Paden City and Paden City Municipal Water Works (combined in statements as city) for Jan. 29.

The hearing was originally scheduled for this Thursday.

The hearing will weigh whether Paden City and Paden City Municipal Water Works are distressed or failing utilities.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia found that the city provided inadequate notice to customers and did not comply with state law in its public notification about the hearings.

The commission will hold an evidentiary hearing beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Paden City Municipal Building, 208 W Main St. Paden City. Thereafter, the commission will hold a public comment hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.

On a motion from legal staff on Oct. 4, 2023, PSC agreed to consider whether the city was a distressed or failing utility.

The commission legal staff said it discovered through investigation that the residents of Paden City for years have dealt with contaminated water from a chemical commonly used in dry cleaning called Tetracholorethylene or PCE.

Paden City provides sewer service to 1,161 customers. Paden City Municipal Water Works provides water utility service to 1,204 customers in Wetzel and Tyler counties.

More information can be found on the commission website. Click Case Information and access Case No. 23-0796-PSWD-DU.