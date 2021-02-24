Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration expands to Florida

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration now has a facility in Sarasota.

That’s in addition to their current operations in Wheeling, Morgantown and Pittsburgh.

At each location, they do cleaning and restoration after floods, fires, smoke damage, mold and natural disasters.

“We’re no strangers to operating in Florida,” said Josh Contraguerro, Vice President of specialty services. “We actually spent nearly a year there for hurricane cleanup in 2018 throughout central and south Florida. There will be job openings throughout the entire region—up here and down south. We will have boots on the ground, men and women who are going to be employed, who work daily out of that operation.”

Contraguerro said they’ll also need additional staff in Wheeling, Morgantown and Pittsburgh as well.

They say the Florida location will give them the opportunity to restructure their existing National Catastrophic Response Team.

To apply for a position, you can go to their website, panhandlecr.com, or stop by any of their offices and pick up a paper application.