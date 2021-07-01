Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia

(WTRF)- During his media briefing on Thursday, Gov. Justice made the announcement that parents will have the opportunity to have their kids opt-out of in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

‘From what I know, the parents will be able to opt-out and it will be a choice of the parents to be able to go virtual, bottom line is our kids need to be in school, ‘ said Gov. Justice.

The Gov. continued ‘ they miss so much not being in school and I think we’ll have kids back in school but I do think parents will have the optionality.’

Gov. Justice says he doesn’t know the exact details and thinks this is the case.

In 2020-2021, most West Virginia schools went virtual for majority of the year