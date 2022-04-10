WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Many community members gathered at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling this morning to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Communion was given followed by prayer.

Everyone joined in song to remember the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday marks the first day of the Holy Week.

Followers believe that Jesus rode a donkey into the city of Jerusalem and crowds of people laid down palm branches and clothing to show his royalty.

As people left Mass they collected palms to signify Jesus’s journey.