Vet Voices

Paula Swearengin will no longer be a Democrat

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF)- Paula Swearengin, who ran as a Democratic nominee for Senate in West Virginia’s 2020 election has stated she will no longer be a Democrat on Twitter.

Swearengin said ‘I am leaving @wvdemocrats! I can’t support racism or them ignoring Appalachian children dying & suffering. The @DNC has ignored it too. I won’t! I’ll be announcing my next steps soon. Our systems are broken. We can’t rebuild a two-party system with division & hate.’

Swearengin also ost the 2018 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate to incumbent Joe Manchin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter