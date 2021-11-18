PEIA members calling on legislators over budget premium increases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- PEIA Members are taking their concerns over cuts and budget premium increases up to the state level. It goes back to 2018.

Members say the agency promised a fix and a funding source, but they never held up their end. Meanwhile, many members aren’t happy.

PEIA premiums are only going to go up dramatically year after year. This means a 16% increase next year, then another 12% and 9% the years following.

Unless a change comes…

“This is a great concern. Not only myself as an educator, who is insured through PEIA, but also I hear from members every day. They’re struggling to afford insurance, medication..” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

It’s a reality members like Jenny Craig are facing across the board. Some work in education and others are state troopers, DHH are workers, and social workers. Many are leaving the state because of it.

“We are seeing significant staff shortages across West Virginia, across all school systems.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

Meanwhile, members are calling on the legislators before that gets worse.

“We’re asking them to work with us, and to employ our legislators who really have the power here to find a funding source and funding mechanism so those cuts and budget premium increases don’t happen.” Jenny Craig, President of the Ohio County Education Association

But if no change comes, the PEIA premiums will rise as they’re expected to for the next three years.