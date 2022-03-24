MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

We see roadside memorials frequently.

There are actually three kinds.

The first and most common is the temporary kind.

It is a makeshift wooden or cardboard sign with flowers or a cross.

Second, the West Virginia Division of Transportation offers a little-known option.

The family of anyone killed in the last three years can request this.

“There are three types of those signs,” said Tony Clark, WVDOT district engineer. “One is just for a general accident. One is for the victim of a drinking and driving accident. And the other is for someone who passed away not wearing a seat belt. So you have those three options.”

The sign has a message about the specific danger, and at the bottom is written “in memory of” and the victim’s name.

It costs $200 and the highway department will make the sign, install it and leave it up for at least three years.

To pursue this type of highway safety sign, go online to West Virginia Roadside Memorials and it will direct you to the traffic engineer in Charleston.

Once they remove the sign after several years, they give it to the family.

And there’s a third kind.

It’s a stone or concrete permanent monument that the family has fabricated at their own expense.

But first they need to get permission from highway officials by calling (304) 843-4000.

Ask for District Permit Supervisor Sharon Fluharty.

Tony Clark says all this is to avoid a situation where a roadside memorial prompts people to stop at an area of the road where it isn’t safe.