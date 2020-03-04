“Person of Interest” identified in VA Clarksburg suspicious deaths

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — “Good afternoon, it’s 7News. We’re looking for Reta Mays, is she home?” we asked while knocking on her door.

For the past several months we have confirmed through multiple sources, that the “person of interest” in the suspicious deaths inside the Clarksburg VA Medical Center is a woman by the name of Reta Mays. On this day, we knocked on the door of her Reynoldsville home, in Harrison County.

“Hello is anyone home?”

Now Reta Mays’s name has surfaced again. She is mentioned three times as a defendant in a federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of the family of Army Sargent Felix McDermott, one of the the VA homicide victims who died from an insulin shot, even though he was not diabetic.

Q: As I go through this compliant I see the name Reta Mays, three times. What is her significance?

“She was definitely involved in his care. She was the first one to do a glucose finger stick after the diagnosis of a severe hypoglycemia,” said Tony O’Dell, an attorney for many VA victims.

Severe hypoglycemia, which can be prompted by an unwarranted insulin shot, was the cause of Sargent McDermott’s death. Now the question is, who administered it?

Here’s what we know about Reta Mays. She’s a 45-year old former WV corrections officer. and she worked on VA floor 3-A where all the suspicious deaths occurred. And she was terminated by the VA. Sources tells us she claimed to be a Certified Nursing Assistant when applying to the VA, but a state database for those licenses does not turn up her name. Felix McDermott’s daughter told us in November, the VA dropped the ball.

“If they didn’t know she was certified, that should have been in her background check. That should have been something they had on record. That she had her certifications,” said Melanie Proctor, Sgt. McDermott’s Daughter on November 19, 2019.

“We’re not at liberty to discuss certain parts of the case. She was involved actively in Mr. McDermott’s care. And we make that clear in the lawsuit,” said Tony O’Dell, an attorney for several VA victims.

Back at her home in Reynoldsville, we knock again. “Hello it’s 7News, we’re looking for Reta Mays?”

Finally, someone inside the Mays home told us to leave the private property, or they’d call the police.

“While Reta Mays has been named in a civil lawsuit, she has not been charged with any crime. But, a federal criminal investigation continues in the Northern District of West Virginia,” said Mark Curtis