Petition made to remove WV Delegate from office

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A petition has surfaced on Change.org to remove West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans from office.

The petition says the reason for removal is for terrorism and going against the constitution

Gina Hays of Charleston, West Virginia, started the petition.

The petition is asking for 50,000 signatures and so far over 49,700 people have signed.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, a lawyer for Evans said he will not voluntarily give up the elected position.

That statement can be viewed below.