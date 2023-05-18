WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Would you want ‘forever chemicals’ in your drinking water?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They build up in your body, they may cause cancer, they’re completely undetectable by taste or smell…and they may be in your city’s water.

They’re called polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAs.

Out of almost 300 water systems in West Virginia, sampling has discovered 19 that go above proposed EPA limits…and they include Chester, Weirton, Benwood and Glen Dale.

Scientists have known about these chemicals used in cookware and clothes for years, but they still linger in our water…and federal officials aren’t happy about it.

“We have to know what’s safe, we have to help our community water systems know how to capture this.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

But before you rush out to get a carbon filter…know that you’re not in any immediate danger.

The state’s health officer stressed that these are such low numbers that they are measured in parts per trillion, and that these results are not finalized.

“These numbers in and of themselves are not enough for us to say whether a treatment facility needs to have treatment or mitigation just based on one measure.” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, WV State Health Officer

With the battle against forever chemicals being fought across the country, federal help is on the way.

Almost $19 million will be put toward research, treatment and creating new water systems, with more flowing in soon.

Senator Capito is working on a bill to get PFAs out of the soil and water…even as the scientific knowledge is still growing.

“There’s other things that are related to this that we’re trying to work on, like how do you destroy it? We don’t want to burn it, because then that’s a hazard as well.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

But in the end, the water you use to wash dishes, bathe and drink is undergoing modern filtration techniques every day, right in your own town.

In other words, don’t be afraid of the tap.

“The water that you get from your faucet has been and remains one of the safest water sources out there, it’s purified and quality tested by these heroes, these public servants in your local communities at your public service district.” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, WV State Health Officer

7News also reached out for comment from the affected cities.

“The City of Glen Dale has been monitoring our water for pfas. Our results have been on the low end of the scale. Our customers were advised of this situation 16 months ago. We have applied for a 2.5 million dollar grant and have been approved by the WVIDJC to move forward through the funding process. We intend to install granular activated carbon filters to remove the pfas. The City of Glen Dale has secured an engineer and preliminary design is underway. If all goes well with the funding we anticipate construction to begin in early 2024. There is a lot of additional information for the public about pfas on, www.epa.gov/pfas” Supt. Sean L. Orlofske and Mayor Janet Scott, City of Glen Dale

“The situation is being addressed. Benwood is hiring an engineering firm to put a carbon filter in to take forever chemicals out of the water. Our water is tested by private labs and it meets all health department guidelines.” Dave McLaughlin, Director of Operations, City of Benwood

As of Thursday evening, we have not received a statement from either Chester or Weirton.