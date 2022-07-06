A West Virginia couple claims their teenage son received an improper dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy and is suffering from lasting side effects.

Two Davisville parents filed a lawsuit on June 24 in Wood County Circuit Court, one year after a student-employee at the local pharmacy administered an undiluted dose of the vaccine to their 15-year-old child, reported newsandsentinel.

According to the complaint, the parents were contacted by a pharmacist from the store the same day the shot was received saying the dose of the Pfizer vaccine was 0.3 mL, but this dose had not been diluted, resulting in the teen receiving a dosage more than five times the recommended amount.

The complaint continued to say that the son suffered from side effects over the following days and so forth which included high fever, severe nausea, headaches, body aches, dizziness, fatigue, frequent headaches, and a general ‘brain fogginess’.

According to the lawsuit, the pharmacist told the parents that two other improper doses were administered the same day but no information about those individuals was given.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the damages and injuries suffered, as well as attorney’s fees, according to newsandsentinel.