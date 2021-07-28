PHOTOS: West Virginia State Police look for help to ID theft suspects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police and Pennsylvania State Police are working together in an attempt to identify the people and vehicles, shown in surveillance photos, in reference to several theft investigations in the Morgantown and Uniontown areas.

One image shows two men outside of what appears to be a black, Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

A second image shows the truck pulling a red box trailer.

There is also an image of the truck and trailer parked at a gas pump.

Another image shows a man wearing a blue “Realtree” t-shirt at the counter of a convenience store.

The next image shows a tattoo on the same man’s right forearm.

Anyone with information on the men or the vehicles in the images should call the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200.

Troopers did not provide further information on what was stolen.