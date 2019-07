WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Pietro Fiorentini will become the latest energy company to invest in the Northern Panhandle with its grand opening Monday.

The new facility will be the Italy-based company’s first permanent manufacturing operation in the United States.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) will also be in attendance to celebrate the new business.

Pietro Fiorentini originally broke ground on the project in 2017.

