Plane crash leaves two dead in West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two people died after a small airplane crash that caught fire upon impact in Jefferson County, the Middleway Volunteer Fire Company confirmed.

The victims of the plane crash have been identified. West Virginia State Police say Randy Garcia, 67, from Inwood W.Va. and Clinton Powers, 70, from Inwood W.Va. were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash of the 1960 Mooney single-engine aircraft.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

The crash happened early Thursday evening on Hawthorne Avenue near Summit Point in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty initially confirmed the plane caught fire on impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration, West Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are all handling the investigation.