Play Ball! Sporting events featured in week 9 of Gov. Justice’s re-opening plan

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- It is week nine of West Virginia Governor’s, Jim Justice, re-opening plan West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.
Week nine features :
- Youth Sports Games With Spectators
- Outdoor Sporting Events With Spectators
- Outdoor Equestrian Events With Spectators
- Summer Youth Camps.
The guidance for each of these businesses can be found by clicking on the link to each specific event.
Gov. Justice will hold his daily briefing at 1 PM Tuesday, you can watch the address at WTRF.com or the 7News Facebook page.
