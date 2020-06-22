Play Ball! Sporting events featured in week 9 of Gov. Justice’s re-opening plan

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- It is week nine of West Virginia Governor’s, Jim Justice, re-opening plan West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.

Week nine features :

The guidance for each of these businesses can be found by clicking on the link to each specific event.

Gov. Justice will hold his daily briefing at 1 PM Tuesday, you can watch the address at WTRF.com or the 7News Facebook page.

