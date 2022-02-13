MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia. They later pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.

Nuclear Engineer and Spouse Arrested on Espionage-Related Charges in W.Va.

Court records show that a plea hearing is scheduled for Jonathan Toebbe for Monday afternoon in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Court records did not include further details about the hearing and there is no indication that a hearing has been scheduled for Diana Toebbe.